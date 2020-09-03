FPC hands suspended officer’s disciplinary investigation back to MPD

The Fire and Police Commission had taken control of officer Mattioli's department disciplinary investigation back in May — then unexpectedly gave it back to MPD this week.

The acting chief says its time to move the case forward.

While the district attorney moves forward with the criminal case against officer Michael Mattioli, his peers are now investigating whether he violated the department's code of conduct.

Michael Mattioli

The 32-year old is charged with the April death of Joel Acevedo in the off-duty officer's home.

Mattioli has been placed on paid suspension, drawing criticism from the victim's family and members of the public.

In May, the Fire and Police Commission initially took over MPD's internal investigation because of what they described as "concerns with department leadership."

But earlier this week, they handed the investigation back to MPD and Acting Chief Michael Brunson.

"Happy is not the right word. It's something that... He's a member of our department, so, I feel as far as doing an internal investigation, that's something that we should do," Brunson said.

Brunson took over the department in August after the FPC demoted Chief Alfonso Morales to the rank of captain.

Morales retired and has since filed a claim against the city.

The FPC announced Thursday it plans to hire Morales' permanent replacement in December.

In the meantime, Brunson will lead the department— and now the investigation — into one of his own.

"We'll continue with the investigation that we started, at that point in time and move forward and complete it. And then, obviously, it will go through our review process," Brunson said.

Acting Chief Brunson says he expects to find what he called a resolution within the month of September.

Mattioli, meanwhile, is free on bond.

He returns to court for arraignment next week.