FOX's 'Farmer Wants A Wife;' Caledonia's Grace Girard's family visit

There are plenty of twists and turns on Season 2 of FOX's dating series "Farmer Wants A Wife." Grace Girard from Caledonia is one of two remaining contestants this season! She joined the WakeUp News team to share more about her experience. In tonight's episode, Brandon meets Grace's family. How did it go?

The show follows four farmers as they each look for love. Girard applied for the show after her aunt, who follows reality TV, saw the application go live and encouraged her to apply. Girard grew up in the Kenosha area and now lives with her parents and twin sisters in Caledonia, while working full-time.

Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse.

Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in "the big city" in favor of classic American courtship.

The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay.

For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?