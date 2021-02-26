Expand / Collapse search

Foxconn, Fisker plan to team up to create innovative electric car

MILWAUKEE - Foxconn has found a new partner for manufacturing -- and that could mean more changes at its Mount Pleasant campus. 

California-based automaker Fisker has been pushing for its innovative electric car to be roaming the streets -- and Foxconn has agreed to help the company make it happen. 

Foxconn, Mount Pleasant

The companies say they hope to combine their strengths in order to develop a breakthrough new vehicle.

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said the companies plan to create a vehicle that "crosses social borders, while offering a combination of advanced technology, desirable design, innovation and value."

This marks one more time that Foxconn could be shifting its plan for its Mount Pleasant location from the original plan announced under Gov. Scott Walker in 2017.

In October 2020, Wisconsin informed Foxconn that it does not qualify for the original tax credits that are tied to job creation. The two parties are negotiating a new deal.

With the new partnership, Foxconn Chairman Young-way Liu said the companies hope to "unlock the potential of the electric vehicle industry."

The projected start of production is set for 2021. The hope is Foxconn will produce 250,000 vehicles each year. 

