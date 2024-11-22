FOX6 Weather Experts 2024-25 winter outlook
MILWAUKEE - The onset of the cold weather months creates anxiety for some and excitement for others. On one hand, you need to brace yourself for cold, snow, ice and whatever else Mother Nature has in store for southeast Wisconsin. On the other hand, there's the joy of skiing, sledding, ice skating and anything else you can do outdoors.
What do you need to know as we head into the 2024-2025 season? The FOX6 Weather Experts break it all down – the good and the not-so-good. We invite you to take it all in and embrace the winter to come. After all, it's Wisconsin.