FOX6 & Summerfest Watch & Win Contest Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Wisconsin residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC (owner of television station WITI) and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. / Summerfest (collectively, "Sponsor"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per day. The entry period begins at 4:30am local time and ends at 9:00am local time each day on August 9, 2021, August 10, 2021, and August 11, 2021. Non-winning entries will not carry over to the next day’s drawing. 4. To enter, send an email to win6@fox.com with your first name, last name, phone number and city of residence.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WITI’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. A total of 6 winners will be selected by random drawings from among valid entries. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on August 9, 2021 from all eligible entries received on August 9, 2021. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on August 10, 2021 from all eligible entries received on August 10, 2021. Two winners will be randomly selected on August 11, 2021 from all entries received on August 11, 2021.

The Prize(s)

7. The winner(s) will each receive 2 tickets to a special community concert performed by Little Big Town and special guest BoDeans on August 13, 2021 at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds. The approximate retail value of each prize is $130.00. The prize is provided by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. / Summerfest.

8. The winner(s) will be notified by e-mail after each day’s contest by 12:00 noon and a day and time will be scheduled for prize eligibility and release requirements. The winner(s) must respond to prize notification within 2 days, and the winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. Once the Certification of Eligibility and Release are completed, the winner(s) will be provided with detailed information on how to pick up their tickets at the Summerfest Will Call Box Office. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.FOX6NOW.com/contests and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WITI located at 9001 N Green Bay Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 through September 7, 2021.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 9001 N Green Bay Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox6now.com.