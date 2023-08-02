FOX6 Future Forecaster Audition Event set for Aug. 10, 2023

article

Calling all Future Forecasters! Weather-loving kids, ages 6-12, are invited to join FOX6 for some forecasting fun.

FOX6 is holding a Future Forecaster Audition Event at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum (929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee) on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Auditions will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. Make sure your kids come prepared to give us 30 seconds of their best weather forecast.

Please note, auditions will be videotaped. Some props will be provided, but children are able and encouraged to bring their own. As an added bonus, FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell will be there too to say hello.

Children who pre-register will receive FREE admission to the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that day, plus one free admission pass for a parent/guardian/caregiver. So once they’re done with the audition, they can play the rest of the day away.

IMPORTANT: Pre-registration is requested and strongly recommended. To pre-register, email WITI-FutureForecasters@fox.com with your name, your child’s name and age, and a preferred time for arrival (11 a.m.-noon, or noon-1 p.m.).