FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event set for Wednesday, Dec. 7

Join FOX6 at Steinhafels in Waukesha for a drive-through coat collection event, Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The first 250 cars to come through and donate at least four (4) coats will receive a pair of one-day admission tickets to Summerfest 2023 while supplies last. Steinhafels in Waukesha is located at Hwy F and I-94.

If you don’t have a coat to donate, no worries, you can still help! Make a donation to the FOX6 COATS FOR KIDS Phone Bank! All donations will be used to purchase brand new, warm winter coats.

Volunteers will be taking your calls on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 a.m. until noon, 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

You can also donate on-line at anytime.

THANK YOU for helping us keep kids warm one coat at a time!