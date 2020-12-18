FOX Soul Christmas: Star-studded special to feature CeeLo Green, Brian McKnight and more

FOX Soul’s Christmas Special will lift your soul and bring some lasting joy to a difficult year.

Grammy-nominated singer and talk show host Syleena Johnson is bringing an unforgettable night of all-star talent representing Black excellence.

Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee will host the special, introducing cheerful performances and moving sermons from iconic faith leaders on FOX Soul, a channel dedicated to producing exceptional content for Black culture.

Since its creation, FOX Soul has been a platform serving authentic, educational, inspirational and community-driven content, and the Christmas Special is no exception.

Along with the highly anticipated musical performances, Pastor E. Dewey Smith Jr. will read passages from the Bible while Johnson will illuminate the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Dr. Sean McMillan, a FOX Soul personality, will deliver a powerful oration, helping FOX Soul end the year on a high note.

"With all of the heartache this year, I felt it was important to help to create a Christmas special that uplifts the soul of the culture, so what better way to feed the soul with soul music, my true love of art," Johnson said in a news release.

Some of the musical performances featured in the spectacular night include CeeLo Green, Brian McKnight, Keke Wyatt and Kenny Lattimore, among others.

Viewers can watch a live stream of the FOX Soul Christmas Special on FOX Soul on Sunday, Dec. 20, and relive the striking performances once again on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

FOX Soul can be streamed in-app for Roku | Amazon Fire TV | Samsung TV+ | iPhone | Android | Apple TV or on the web at foxsoul.tv

Watch the FOX Soul Christmas Special on your local FOX Affiliate stations:

New York: WNYW, 12/20 - 2 p.m. WWOR, 12/19 - 6 p.m.

Los Angeles: KTTV, 12/19 - 8 p.m. KCOP, 12/20- 2 p.m.

Chicago: WFLD, 12/25 - 9 a.m. WPWR, 12/19 - 5 p.m. & 9 p.m. 12/20 - 1 p.m. 12/25 - 10 a.m.

Philadelphia: WTXF, 12/25 - 12 p.m.

San Francisco: KTVU, 12/20 - 4 p.m. KICU, 12/19 - 7 p.m. 12/25 - 12 p.m.

Dallas: KDFW, 12/25 - 5 a.m. KDFI, 12/24- 3 p.m. 12/24 - 1 a.m.

Washington DC: WTTG, 12/25- 9 a.m.

Atlanta: WAGA, 12/24 - 1 a.m. (Thursday night going into Friday morning).

Houston: KRIV, 12/20 - 11 p.m. KTXH ,12/19 - 4 p.m.

Detroit: WJBK, 12/25 - 1 p.m.

Tampa: WTVT, 12/25 - 1 p.m.

Seattle: KCPQ, 12/24 - 1 p.m. KZJO, 12/25- 6 a.m.

Phoenix: KSAZ, 12/25 - 9 a.m.

Minneapolis: KMSP, 12/19 – 11:30 p.m. WFTC, 12/19– 8 p.m.

Orlando: WOFL, 12/25 – 12 p.m.

Milwaukee: WITI, 12/24- 1 p.m. 12/24- 12:05 a.m.

Austin: KTBC, 12/25 – 6 a.m. 12/25 – 12 p.m.