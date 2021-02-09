$25K worth of tools stolen in Fox Point: 'Disheartening'

A lifetime's worth of tools has been stolen after criminals broke into a trailer parked outside of a Fox Point business.

Some of the tools are irreplaceable. What's left of Jim Logan's tools is a fraction of his collection.

Logan is always working with his hands, whether it's fixing equipment inside his production studio or at his home.

"I love building things. I've always got a project going someplace," Logan said.

Jim Logan's workshop

Some of Logan's most prized possessions were once parked outside. Just after last week's snowstorm, he discovered his trailer had been broken into.

"They just grabbed, grabbed, grabbed, grabbed," said Logan. "The back door was open, somebody had sliced the padlocks off and then had gone through and kicked open the door."

Jim Logan's tools

The criminals stole $25,000 worth of tools -- including pieces that once belonged to his grandfather.

"I’m mad, but it’s disheartening, it’s really disheartening," said Logan.

He is now left with a tiny part of his collection.

Jim Logan

Logan called the police and started a GoFundMe page after learning insurance only covered $2,500.

"I’d love to get them back, if not, I’m going to be fighting a battle to replace them," Logan said.

It might not be easy, but it's a problem Logan will work to fix.

"This is so personal. This is stuff that I really valued," said Logan.

Anyone with information should call police.