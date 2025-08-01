FOX original programming all summer; what to watch and when

Summer is still in full swing here at FOX6, and what's more fun in the summer than playing a couple rounds of mini-golf? Our friends at FOX sent us a putt-putt course to remind us all that FOX has great original programming all summer long – and there's plenty of summer left.

On Mondays, are you in The 1% Club? The game show tests your knowledge as contestants come together to answer questions that keep getting harder, with the final question being one that only the top one percent of the population can answer.

The fun continues with "The Quiz with Balls" at 8 p.m. Each episode features two families competing for $100,000. If they get the answer wrong, they go in the pool.