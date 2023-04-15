Wisconsin wildfires: Fort McCoy cleanup underway

article

Fort McCoy personnel, along with local and regional fire departments, have begun wildfire cleanup at the Wisconsin base's north border.

The fire that burned within Fort McCoy, which was part of the Arcadia wildfire, was declared 100% contained Friday. Officials said efforts remain focused on extinguishing hotspots.

Fire departments and law enforcement organizations from throughout the state supported the firefighting efforts, which began April 12. In addition to statewide support, Fort McCoy officials said the base received U.S. Army, Army Reserve and National Guard resources.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources established a "Unified Command" in Black River Falls north of Fort McCoy and coordinated firefighting efforts to cut off the fire from the north while Fort McCoy focused on the fire within its perimeter.

Although the fire continued to grow, Fort McCoy officials said firefighters and other personnel made progress over the last two days by cutting in firebreaks to contain the spread. The steep terrain created hazards in the northeast portion of the installation, which resulted in the need for helicopter support.

UH-60 Black Hawk pilots release water from a Bambi Bucket to suppress ground fire of the Arcadia Fire April 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy emergency services personnel and U.S. Army Soldiers are working in tandem to contain the fire and pre Expand

Army Reserve helicopters arrived April 14 and joined three Wisconsin Air National Guard helicopters already on site for a total of six aircraft dropping water on the fire, Fort McCoy officials said. Other equipment used included "heavy units" (bulldozers with plows), various types of fire engines, firefighting UTVs, fuel trucks and water-supply tankers.

Ultimately, 2,983 acres on Fort McCoy were burned, and 109 acres in Monroe and Jackson counties were impacted during the fire that began April 12.

U.S. Marines with Bravo Bulk Fuel Company, 6th Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, prepare a Bambi Bucket for use to suppress the Arcadia Fire April 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Bambi Buckets have been utilized by CH-47 Chinooks and UH-6 Expand

While personnel were still combating the fire on north Fort McCoy, officials said a second fire was reported on the southern end of post at 4:40 p.m. Friday. The South Post fire was not related to the fire on north Fort McCoy, officials said, and no prescribed burns were performed in the area. That fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m. and monitored overnight for flareups.

No injuries have been reported for either fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, according to Fort McCoy officials. There was a prescribed burn conducted in Fort McCoy's impact area April 12, and a risk assessment was completed. The Army will investigate this incident.