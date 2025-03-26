Fort Atkinson winds cause plane to veer off runway into grass

article

The Brief A single-engine plane veered off a runway at Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport on Tuesday, March 25. Wind conditions caused the aircraft to veer off the runway into a grass area. The plane sustained minor damage – and the pilot was not hurt.



The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded on Tuesday evening, March 25 to the city's municipal airport for a plane that ran off the runway.

Aircraft incident

What we know:

Emergency crews responded just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a single-engine private plane off the runway at the south end of the airport.

A news release says investigators determined the pilot was attempting to land when wind conditions caused the aircraft to veer off the runway into a grass area west of the landing strip.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The aircraft, a Cirrus SR20, remained upright throughout the incident and sustained only minor damage to the front tire cover.

Aircraft veers off Fort Atkinson runway in windy conditions

The sole occupant, the pilot, exited the aircraft before emergency crews arrived – and was not hurt.

Airport operations were not disrupted, and the airport remained open.