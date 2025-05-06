Fort Atkinson house fire on Hillcrest Street; residents safely evacuated

article

The Brief A fire caused significant damage to a home on Hillcrest Street in Fort Atkinson. The fire broke out early Tuesday morning, May 6. Everyone inside the house managed to get out safely.



The Fort Atkinson Fire Department battled a house fire on Hillcrest Street on Tuesday morning, May 6.

The fire was reported by the homeowner, who discovered smoke and flames in the attached garage. After calling 911, the resident evacuated another occupant from the home. Chief Peterson commended the homeowner for promptly calling 911, evacuating the other resident.

A news release said the first crews on the scene had water on the fire within five minutes of the dispatch notification. They encountered a working fire that had self-vented through the roof of the attached garage of a ranch-style home. Crews initiated an exterior attack, then transitioned to an interior operation to stop the fire's spread.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire to the garage and two adjacent bedrooms. While fire had extended into the attic space, the coordinated interior effort prevented further damage to the remainder of the home. There was smoke damage to a large portion of the first floor.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but has been determined not to be suspicious.