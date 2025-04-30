Fort Atkinson apartment fire; nobody hurt, 2 cats, 2 dogs rescued

article

The Brief Fire caused significant damage to an apartment on Grove Street in Fort Atkinson on Wednesday, April 30. Nobody was hurt and four pets were rescued from the building. The cause of the fire is unknown, but is not considered suspicious.



The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a fire in a ground floor apartment of a tri-plex on Grove Street on Wednesday morning, April 30.

Apartment fire

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday and found active fire venting through a rear window of the ground floor apartment.

Fire crews first knocked down flames from the exterior, then entered the building to fully extinguish the fire. Officials said the fire was brought under control within nine minutes of arrival.

Apartment fire on Grove Street in Fort Atkinson

Firefighters conducted a thorough search of all three units. No residents were found inside, but crews did locate two cats and two dogs, which were safely returned to their owners.

The apartment where the fire originated suffered significant fire and smoke damage. The other two units experienced minor smoke damage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The resident of the affected unit is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, officials said.

Apartment fire on Grove Street in Fort Atkinson

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Fort Atkinson Police Department, Jefferson Fire Department, and Lakeside Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time.