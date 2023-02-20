Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl ‘seriously ill,’ Evers says

Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl is "seriously ill," according to current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Governor Evers made the comments during a stop in Eau Claire on Monday, Feb. 20.

Earl, 86, served as Wisconsin's governor from 1983 until 1987.

He also served as the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and was a member of the Wisconsin Assembly, among other political roles.

"We're praying for him," said Evers. "He’s an extraordinary human being and did a great job as governor and a good leader of the state of Wisconsin. I saw him maybe a year ago now, and he was in good spirits."

Governor Evers did not disclose what illness Earl has but added he is praying and hoping for the best.