Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at 86

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Feb. 23 the passing of former Gov. Tony Earl, the 41st governor of the state of Wisconsin.

After suffering a stroke this past weekend, Gov. Earl was hospitalized, spending his remaining days surrounded and loved by his daughters and close family. Former Gov. Earl passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the age of 86.

Former Gov. Earl is survived by his four daughters, Julia Earl, Anne Earl, Maggie Earl Shore, Kitty Earl-Torniainen, and 11 grandkids: Lucy, Eamon, Jack, Ben, Ash, Henry, Deirdre, Will, Silja, Aili, and Kai.



Gov. Evers today also signed Executive Order #187 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff effective immediately as the state of Wisconsin honors former Gov. Earl’s service and contributions to the state.



"It has been an extraordinary honor and a privilege to know former Gov. Earl, and Kathy and I are heartbroken today to announce his passing," said Gov. Evers. "A formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend, Tony was well-liked and respected by so many. Tony was always a staunch defender of our state’s proud traditions, including conservation, and his passing is a significant loss for our state and for all who had the fortune of meeting and serving with him. His wisdom and wit will be well missed. Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his daughters and his family during this tremendously difficult time, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of former Gov. Earl."

"The family is tremendously grateful for the love and support we’ve received," said former Gov. Earl’s four daughters, Julia, Anne, Maggie, and Kitty in a statement. "Our dad would have been honored by the outpouring of gratitude expressed by all. He would encourage anyone he knew to actively engage in positive change."

Former Gov. Earl was the 41st governor of the state of Wisconsin, serving as governor from 1983 to 1987. A Navy veteran and graduate of Michigan State University and the University of Chicago Law School, Gov. Earl served as an assistant district attorney in Marathon County from 1965 to 1966 and as the Wausau City Attorney from 1966 to 1969. In October 1969, Gov. Earl was elected to serve in the Wisconsin State Assembly via special election and was reelected in 1970 and 1972. While in the Wisconsin State Assembly, he served as majority leader beginning in 1972 through December 1974. Following his time in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Gov. Earl served as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration from 1974 to 1975 and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from 1975 to 1980, serving under the administrations of Govs. Patrick Lucey, Martin Schreiber, and Lee Dreyfus.

Statements

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin):

"Governor Tony Earl was a mentor and friend to me, and I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. From my time as his intern, through his later years, Governor Earl was always a shining example of what is good about government and the good that government can do, working with Republicans and Democrats to deliver for Wisconsinites and always putting people over politics. Governor Earl represented the best of the Wisconsin tradition, fighting for working families, advocating for the responsible stewardship of our waters, lands, and wildlife, and never wavering on his commitment to do right by his neighbors."

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin):

"I was honored to volunteer on Governor Tony Earl’s very first campaign for governor when I was in high school. It’s where I cut my teeth in state politics as a young Democrat. From the first day I met him, he was always the most gracious person, with the goal of cultivating a Democratic bench for the future. Politics was never personal to him, and I’ve taken that lesson to heart. I will miss him. My thoughts are with his family today."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin:

"The Democratic Party of Wisconsin offers our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Governor Tony Earl as we learn of his passing today. From protecting our environment to appointing Wisconsin’s first African-American cabinet officer to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Governor Earl was a courageous leader who spent his life serving Wisconsin and the progressive cause. His legacy is one from which we may all draw inspiration, and which will live on in our state for generations to come."

