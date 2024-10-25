Expand / Collapse search

Former President Donald Trump Milwaukee visit set for Friday, Nov. 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 25, 2024 11:23am CDT
2024 Election
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Turning Point Action campaign rally at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With 12 days until Election

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News has learned on Friday, Oct. 25 former President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. More details about this event will be released in the coming days. 

The former president's campaign announced on Thursday that Trump will hold a campaign rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, Oct. 30. That rally will take place at Resch Center. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the event scheduled to start at 6 p.m., according to Trump's campaign website.

Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 – holding a rally in Juneau

Wisconsin is perennially tight in presidential elections but has gone for the Republicans just once in the past 40 years, when Trump won the state in 2016. A win in November could make it impossible for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to take the White House.