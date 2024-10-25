Former President Donald Trump Milwaukee visit set for Friday, Nov. 1

article

FOX6 News has learned on Friday, Oct. 25 former President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. More details about this event will be released in the coming days.

The former president's campaign announced on Thursday that Trump will hold a campaign rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, Oct. 30. That rally will take place at Resch Center. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the event scheduled to start at 6 p.m., according to Trump's campaign website.

Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 – holding a rally in Juneau.

Wisconsin is perennially tight in presidential elections but has gone for the Republicans just once in the past 40 years, when Trump won the state in 2016. A win in November could make it impossible for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to take the White House.