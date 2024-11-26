Former Kewaskum officer sentenced in bestiality case

The Brief Steven Rosales, a former Kewaskum school resource officer, has been sentenced to two years in prison for beastility convictions. He was accused of having sexual contact with his dog and pleaded guilty in September. Prosecutors say they learned about the bestiality during an investigation into having an inappropriate relationship with a student.



The Fond du Lac District Attorney’s Office said 35-year-old Steven Rosales was sentenced on three felony counts of bestiality on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The court sentenced Rosales to two years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision on each count. They are concurrent with each other.

He was accused of having sexual contact with his dog. He pleaded guilty to the bestiality charges in September.

Inappropriate relationship with student

Prosecutors say they learned about the bestiality during an investigation into having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Prosecutors said Rosales exchanged explicit photos and more than 9,000 text messages with an 18-year-old high school student. The two met in his capacity as the school's resource officer, a position he started in 2022.

"Bestiality shocks the conscious of a community and thankfully, is a rare crime that we see. In this case, the defendant violated a position of trust and authority within in his community, while serving as a school resource officer," District Attorney Toney said in a statement. "Police officers are held to a high standard but do not have a free pass to break the law and when they break the law, they will be held accountable, like anyone else. Steven Rosales is not representative of the incredible law enforcement officers that serve our community and state."

Bestiality investigation

WARNING: Information related to this story may be disturbing to some people.

Investigators searched Rosales' phone due to that separate case. According to a criminal complaint, it revealed messages in which he admitted to performing sex acts on his dog.

Investigators questioned Rosales about the messages. The complaint states the alleged crimes he was texting about took place "some time ago" in Campbellsport. He recalled three total incidents and said he had watched bestiality pornography involving dogs in the past.

Rosales is scheduled for a plea hearing in January.