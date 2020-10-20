Former Horlick hoops star killed the day before he was to leave WI

A beloved former Horlick High School basketball player was shot and killed Saturday, Oct. 17, the day before he was set to move out of Wisconsin.

Maurice Caldwell

"I don't understand," said Marquajha Caldwell, sister of Maurice Caldwell. "He didn't do nothing to nobody. All he wanted to do was enjoy life."

"They took my baby from me, and I just don't know why they took him from me," said Veronica McMorris, Maurice Caldwell's mother.

Marquajha Caldwell and Veronica McMorris

On Saturday night, Racine police responded to a shooting on Yout Street near Geneva Street. Officers found Marcus Caldwell dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Advertisement

A memorial now sits outside the home where the 20-year-old father took his last breath.

"My heart dropped instantly," said McMorris.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Maurice Caldwell

Caldwell's grieving mother and sister remember reflected on his time on the basketball court, where he made his mark.

"It was everything for him," said Marquajha Caldwell. "Basketball was every day."

The 2018 graduate was a star varsity basketball player.

Maurice Caldwell

"Everybody wanted to be around him," said his former coach, who noted Caldwell was even more remarkable off the court. "He was the king of the hug."

Caldwell's family said the morning after he was killed, he was supposed to fly to North Dakota for a job and a new life.

"He didn't deserve this at all," said McMorris. "He had a future ahead of him."

Caldwell's family is now desperate for answers and an arrest while finding comfort in the many memories left behind.

Maurice Caldwell

"He was all we had," said Marquajaha Caldwell. "He was the piece to our puzzle -- our shining star."

The Racine Police Department has not shared the details leading up to the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.