Former Governor Walker asked to give VP nominating speech for Mike Pence at RNC

Republicans will re-nominate Donald Trump for president during the scaled-down Republican National Convention that starts Monday, Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Most of the Wisconsin delegates will stay home.

Vice President Mike Pence asked former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker to give the VP's nominating speech.

Vice President Mike Pence, Former Governor Scott Walker

The top leadership of the Wisconsin Republican Party will be in Charlotte, and two Wisconsin businesspeople will be speaking at the Republican National Convention. John Peterson owns a metal fabrication company, and Debbie Flood is president of another Wisconsin manufacturing and steel company.

Other speakers include the first family. First Lady Melania Trump will speak in the White House's Rose Garden, while President Trump will also speak at the White House. We'll also hear from Vice President Pence and members of Congress.

President Donald Trump speaks in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Aug. 17, 2020.

President Trump, his son, Eric, and VP Pence were in Wisconsin during the Democratic National Convention Aug. 17-20, and Pence will be back in the Badger State Saturday, Aug. 29, giving the commencement speech for Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Eric Trump speaks in Milwaukee on Aug. 18, 2020.

"Wisconsin remains a very important state to President Trump and Vice President Pence, obviously coming over to their category in 2016," said Erin Perrine, Trump campaign director of press communications. "We have a great story to share with the people of Wisconsin, and while Joe Biden tries to play the Hillary Clinton playbook, where he doesn't go into Wisconsin, we're going to be there talking directly with the folks of the Badger State."

President Trump tweeted out that Biden disrespected Wisconsin by not visiting the state, with the DNC in Milwaukee, but Wisconsin Democrats reacting to Pence's visit next week accused the GOP of failed leadership and not listening to health experts.