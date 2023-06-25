Former FOX6 Anchor John Drilling passes away at 86

FOX6 has some sad news to share about a longtime colleague of ours.

John Drilling died Sunday morning, June 25 at his home in Greendale.

John worked for WITI for 31 years, anchoring our noon broadcast for much of that time.

He was an old-school reporter long before anyone used the term "old-school."

He loved Milwaukee, his adopted hometown.

John was passionate about auto racing, the Milwaukee Brewers and, of course, his family.

He died of prostate cancer at the age of 86.

We invite you to take a look back at John's career via the piece at the top of this article that aired when John retired in 1998.