Forage Kitchen provides healthy, fresh food with plenty of flavor

Overview of Forage Kitchen in Whitefish Bay
There’s a new restaurant in Whitefish Bay that’s all about local and flavorful scratch-made food - and guests are loving it. FOX6's Brian Kramp is checking out the new health-conscious hot spot called Forage Kitchen.
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Eating fresh, healthy food does not mean you need to skip out on flavor. That's the message from Forage Kitchen.
The health-conscious restaurant has several locations in southern Wisconsin and one location in Illinois.
On Monday, March 4, FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by their location in Whitefish Bay to learn more.
What's on the menu at Forage Kitchen
Sourcing great ingredients at Forage Kitchen
Greens and grains at Forage Kitchen
Good food and Kombucha at Forage Kitchen
