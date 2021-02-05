For the 26th year, Lake Geneva is hosting U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship

Expand / Collapse search

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - If you’re willing to brave the cold this weekend Lake Geneva is hosting one of the best Snow Sculpture competitions in the country. Brian is in Lake Geneva getting a sneak peek of the outdoor fun at this year’s Winterfest.

For the 26th year, Lake Geneva is hosting the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship

About Winterfest (website)

VISIT Lake Geneva and the City of Lake Geneva are proud to present the 26th Annual Winterfest, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship February 3–7, 2021. As the only national snow sculpting championship in the United States, Winterfest welcomes the most talented and award-winning sculpting teams from across the country. Be here to witness these teams at work during an epic 72-hour competition where their artistry is put to the test in creating remarkable, larger-than-life snow sculptures. The snow sculpting competition runs Wednesday 11am to Saturday 11am and is FREE to attend and view.

