New for-profit nursing school in Milwaukee faces resistance

Roadblocks could hinder the future of Arizona College of Nursing, a for-profit school eyeing a location on Milwaukee’s west side.

The institution wants to set up shop at Honey Creek Corporate Center, however some nursing advocates say this could do more harm than good.

Monday night, Feb. 12, the city planning commission declined to approve a zoning change that would make that possible. It’s a move the city attorney’s office did not recommend.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Honey Creek Corporate Center

"We should not use our zoning power to try to do regulatory action," deputy city attorney Todd Farris said.

The decision to open the school is being met with heavy opposition from those against for-profit schools.

"They are relatively expensive," Executive Director of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Care Professionals Jamie Lucas said. "They over-promise, they under-deliver. They have high default rates, high dropout rates and lower passing rates on the nursing certification exam."

He stands with those who spoke out during Monday’s meeting.

Milwaukee City Hall

"Advancing this proposal would undermine the city’s important contributions to undo historical racial harms," said Dr. Quinton Cotton from the Committee for Equity in Nursing Education.

However, those working on the project say it would give new purpose to the space post-pandemic.

"While I disagree with the opponents, I understand the nature of their concerns, but those concerns, as deputy city attorney Farris indicated, those are really something that should be addressed at the state level and the state at this point has issued the appropriate licenses to Arizona College of Nursing," said attorney Rodney Carter.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In a statement, Director of Communications for Arizona College of Nursing Melany Stroupe said the college

A spokesperson said the college is "is committed to helping Wisconsin reduce its nursing shortage by educating skilled nurses who are trained to serve their communities."

Honey Creek Corporate Center

Lucas is hoping health care workers against the issue are heard loud and clear.

"It's not right to allow another institution to prey on people’s dreams," Lucas said. "It’s not right to allow another crisis to go exploited."

The issue will move to the zoning committee and then the Milwaukee Common Council.

Lucas said if you want your voice heard, you can sign his group’s petition.