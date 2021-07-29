Expand / Collapse search

Brian is starting of the morning with a couple that puts the fun in funnel cakes.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors great traditional fair entertainment since 1859. Brian is starting of the morning with a couple that puts the fun in funnel cakes.

If you’re at a county fair in Wisconsin you can guarantee that animals will be a big part of the fun

Brian is at the Ozaukee County Fair with a family that’s prepping their steers and sheep for today’s big competition.

About the Ozaukee County Fair (website)

Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors great traditional fair entertainment such as live music, truck & tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4-H and livestock exhibitions & judging, kids entertainment and more!

Have you ever seen a Truck and Tractor pull? They’re a big draw at the Ozaukee County Fair

Brian is getting a sneak peek at this weekend’s grandstand event.

For 162 years the Ozaukee County Fair has been a one stop shop for everything

Brian is there with the Fairest Of The Fair and a man that’s known for blowing hot air.

Brian is in Cedarburg with more info.

The Ozaukee County Fair is one of the last free fairs in the Midwest

Brian is there checking out the fun with some new four legged friends.