Football food: A dip that’s perfect for the big game

The Super Bowl is this weekend -- and that means it's all about football food! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dip that's perfect for the big game.

Chili Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

2 packages (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 cans (15 ounces) no bean chili

2 to 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Spread the cream cheese into the bottom of a 9″ X 13″ inch pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Spoon chili over the top so that it covers the cream cheese. Sprinkle cheese on top.

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 15 to 30 minutes until warm and bubbly. You can sprinkle the top with sliced black olives, chopped cilantro, chopped scallions or diced peppers if you want. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

This makes a big batch! You can cut the recipe in half and bake it in a smaller casserole dish if you like.