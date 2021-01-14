Football food: A dip that’s perfect for game day

It doesn't feel like the NFL playoffs without football food! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dip that's perfect for game day.

8 Lay Mexican Bean Dip

Ingredients:

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

1 package (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix

2 tablespoons water

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles

1 1/2 cups thick and chunky salsa

3 to 4 cups shredded lettuce2 to 3 cups shredded Cheddar or Mexican cheese blend

1 can (2.25 ounces) sliced ripe olives

2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped green onions

Directions:

In medium bowl, mix refried beans and taco seasoning mix and water. Spread mixture on large platter.

In another medium bowl, mix cream cheese and chiles. Carefully spread over bean mixture.

Top with salsa, lettuce, cheese, olives, tomato and scallions. Refrigerate until serving time. Serve with tortilla chips.