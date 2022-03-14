FoodShare fraud warning from Wisconsin DHS
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, March 14 that it is actively investigating several reports from FoodShare members about compromised QUEST card benefits.
Officials urge all members to take action now to protect themselves against fraud. DHS urges FoodShare members to do the following to help protect QUEST card benefits:
- Check the accuracy of account information by calling the agency that issues your FoodShare benefits.
- Monitor account balances using the MyACCESS mobile app or ebtEdge website or mobile app.
- Add or change optional account passwords to limit unauthorized access.
- Change Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) often by calling QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.
- Do not share account passwords and PINs with anyone who is not part of your household.
- Report lost or stolen cards immediately to QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.
