Expand / Collapse search

FoodShare fraud warning from Wisconsin DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

FoodShare

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, March 14 that it is actively investigating several reports from FoodShare members about compromised QUEST card benefits.

Officials urge all members to take action now to protect themselves against fraud. DHS urges FoodShare members to do the following to help protect QUEST card benefits: 

  • Check the accuracy of account information by calling the agency that issues your FoodShare benefits.
  • Monitor account balances using the MyACCESS mobile app or ebtEdge website or mobile app.
  • Add or change optional account passwords to limit unauthorized access.
  • Change Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) often by calling QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.
  • Do not share account passwords and PINs with anyone who is not part of your household.
  • Report lost or stolen cards immediately to QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee philanthropist Mike Cudahy dies at 97
article

Milwaukee philanthropist Mike Cudahy dies at 97

Milwaukee philanthropist and entrepreneur Mike Cudahy has passed away, Joel Brennan of the Greater Milwaukee Committee made the announcement at the Milwaukee mayoral debate on Monday afternoon, March 14.

Man sentenced, 2 years prison for shooting after Bucks won NBA title
article

Man sentenced, 2 years prison for shooting after Bucks won NBA title

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Montavist Mckeown to two years prison for an incident that happened not long after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship.

Mayoral debate - March 14

Mayoral candidates Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan will participate in a debate on Monday, March 14 at the Italian Community Center, focusing on a broad range of challenges facing the city of Milwaukee.