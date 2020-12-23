Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Chef Alisa Malavenda joins FOX6 WakeUp with some festival cocktails that will have you feeling holly and jolly.

Grab some cranberries and ginger beer and turn some summer classics, whether it’s a mojito, mule or cosmo into a favorite holiday libation.

Cranberry Christmas Mule

1/2 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz unsweetened cranberry juice

1 1/2 oz vodka

(Alternatively, you can use 2 oz of cranberry vodka)

2 oz of ginger beer

Sugared Rosemary, orange slices and cranberries for garnish

Combine simple syrup, cranberry juice and vodka in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Give it a good shake and pour over ice in a copper mule cup. Top with ginger beer and garnish.

For sugared rosemary – Place 1/2 cup of granulated sugar in a shallow bowl. Lightly wet the rosemary and then give it a good shake to remove any excess water. Then roll the sprigs in the sugar until they are coated. Let dry

Cranberry Sauce Mojitos

2 T of whole berry cranberry sauce

8-10 mint leaves

1 slice of lime

2 oz. rum

2-3 oz of ginger beer chilled (you can also use sparkling water of seltzer to lighten it up)

Lime Slices

Fresh cranberries

Put the cranberry sauce, mint leaves and lime slice into the bottom of the glass; muddle all ingredients to release flavors and mix everything together.

Add rum and mix with a bar spoon. Add ice and lime slices and fill with ginger beer; gently stir.

Garnish with cranberries and mint sprig.

Pomegranate Santa "Claus"mopolitan

3 oz Sparkling Pomegranate or Cranberry ( san Pellegrino or Izze )

2 oz vodka

1/2 oz Limoncello (or fresh lemon juice and 1 oz simple syrup)

1/2 oz triple sec, Cointreau or other orange liqueur

Orange slices for rimming

Sparkling sugar

Rub rim of a martini with a cut orange segment and dip into sugar

( you can also dip the rim in simple syrup and coat with coconut flakes for a santa hat look)

Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Stir until well chilled( Don’t shake or you will have a mess to clean up)

Pour into glass and serve.

Winter Wonderland Snow Globe Cocktail

To Make Snow globes- use various size and height round bottom glasses or craft snow globes

Fresh springs of rosemary

Cocktail onions – 3 on a toothpick for snowman

Disco dust or edible glitter

Put water in the bottom of the glass or lid of snow globe about ¼ " and freeze slightly – anchor rosemary ( as the tree) and the onion snow man , and add more water – freeze overnight.

Make the rosemary or pine simple syrup:

bring ½ C sugar, ¾ C water and 1 sprig rosemary to a low simmer over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let sit 30 minutes, strain and cool. Set aside.

Also if you have a pine tree , for a more subtle flavor , chop a handful of clean pine needles and steep in simple syrup as directed above.

2 oz gin ( or vodka)

1 oz dry vermouth

1 t rosemary or pine syrup

Pull snow globe glasses out of freezer when ready to serve. Sprinkle with a little edible glitter or disco dust and pour strained cocktail SLOWLY to make a snow globe. Note: You can make this kid-friendly by using white covered raisins for the snowman and marshmallow Christmas tree for globe with sprite.

Smokin’ Hot Honey Toddy

Whether you’re trying to get relief from the common cold or sitting next to the fire while watching the snow fall, this hot tipple brings comfort and joy. You can also skip the bourbon for a non-alcoholic drink.

1 oz bourbon or whiskey

1 1/4 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 ounce smoked honey*

3 ounces hot water

Oregano wreath or lemon wheel garnish

Place some smoke shavings on a heat proof plate and light on fire. Turn the heat proof glass, mug or tea cup upside down and smoke the inside for about 15 sec - alternatively put the honey in a heat proof glass and use a smoking gun to infuse the honey - swirl it around the glass. Add the scotch and lemon juice to the smoked honey and stir in the hot water until combined.

Garnish with a oregano wreath, rosemary sprig or clove spiked lemon wheel and grated nutmeg.

Frisky Whiskey Eggnog and Cookies

Forget the milk and cookies this will make Santa Jolly

1 oz Kahlua or Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Whiskey

4 oz eggnog

Favorite sugar cookie for garnish and a grating of nutmeg

Put the Kahlua, whiskey and eggnog into an ice filled pitcher and mix thoroughly. To serve, stir eggnog; divide among champagne flutes, little martini glasses or mini milk bottles

Serve with cookies, warm from the oven and a grate of nutmeg.

• Make your favorite sugar cookie recipe and before baking cut a hole in the middle of the cookie to slip over the straw

Hot Chocolate S’mores Shots

½ C half and half or heavy cream

1.5 oz chopped dark or semi-sweet chocolate

1 T granulated sugar

( Alternatively, you can use you hot cocoa recipe or a hot chocolate mix)

FOR EACH SHOT

½ Godiva or other Chocolate Liqueur

1/2 T caramel sauce( homemade or store bought)

Crushed Graham Crackers

1 big or a few mini marshmallow

Drizzle of Hersey Dark Chocolate Syrup

Dip or using a small paint brush to lightly coat the rim of the shot glass with warm caramel sauce. Dredge the glass through a saucer of crushed Graham crackers. Set shot glasses aside.

In a saucepan over low-heat add chopped chocolate and stir until the chocolate melts, add the sugar and slowly begin to pour in the heavy cream, continue to whisk until the chocolate, sugar, and cream are fully incorporated. OR MAKE YOUR FAVORITE HOT COCOA RECIPE

Remove from heat.

Add a half-ounce of chocolate liqueur into each shooter glass, next add an ounce of hot chocolate. Add marshmallow on top and use a baker's torch to caramelize the marshmallow. Drizzle a bit of chocolate over the top of the marshmallow.