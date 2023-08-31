Expand / Collapse search

Fondy Farmers Market; century old market

By
Published 
Updated 10:08AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Fondy Farmers Market

Brian Kramp is with their Executive Director learning more about the market’s history and bond with the community.

The Fondy Farmers Market is a century old market and Milwaukee’s most diverse farmers market, as well as the springboard for Fondy’s healthy food efforts. Brian Kramp is with their Executive Director learning more about the market’s history and bond with the community.

Ken Hart talks Fondy Farmers Market

Brian Kramp is with the Roller Skating Market Assistant who’s helpful hand and slick skills has made him stand out at the market.

Healthy food and economic opportunity

Brian Kramp is learning more about a program that works with partners to build a better food system for our community.

House of Vitali-Tea

Brian Kramp is with a man who’s goal it to bring health consciousness to his community.

Fondy’s healthy food efforts

Brian Kramp is with one of the local farmers that relies on the market to help keep the family farm alive.

Fondy Farmers Market

Brian Kramp is with a woman who’s dream is to educate, motivate and bring joy to her guests through her catering service and food.