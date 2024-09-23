Fond du Lac traffic stop; K-9 detects heroin concealed in vehicle

article

The Brief Two Milwaukee men face drugs charges after being stopped by deputies in Fond du Lac County. A K-9 detected something in the vehicle – and it turned out to be heroin.



Two Milwaukee men, ages 47 and 34, face multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, Sept. 15.

A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle on I-41 just after 6 p.m. on that Sunday. The vehicle had an illegible temporary registration plate and a missing passenger side mirror. A traffic stop was conducted on this vehicle.

During the course of the traffic stop, K-9 Rip was deployed and a positive alert was indicated. Law enforcement located approximately 21 grams of individually packaged black tar heroin concealed in a center console compartment.

Both the operator and the passenger of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac Countyy Jail. Once turned over to jail staff, additional drugs were discovered concealed on both subjects.

The 47-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin resulting from the traffic stop and Possession of Cocaine due to the approximate 2 grams of cocaine discovered concealed on his person at the jail. Officials said this subject has a previous criminal history which includes the possession, manufacturing and/or delivery of heroin and cocaine. He is currently still in custody in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

The passenger, a 34 year old Milwaukee man, was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin resulting from the traffic stop and Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms due to the approximate 2 grams of mushrooms discovered concealed on his person at the jail. Officials said this subject is on parole and has an extensive criminal history involving drug and firearm crimes.