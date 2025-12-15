Fond du Lac snowmobile crash; man struck tree, thrown from vehicle

article

A 69-year-old Fond du Lac man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he crashed his snowmobile into a tree in the Township of Oakfield on Monday, Dec. 15.

Snowmobile crash

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 12:45 p.m. on Monday on a snowmobile trail that was located a little more than half-mile east of the intersection of County Highway Y and Vielbig Road. The crash was called in by the operator of the snowmobile.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office along with Oakfield Fire Department / First Responders and Lifestar Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Oakfield firefighters utilized their UTV to locate and transport the operator back to the roadway.

Due to the injuries sustained by the operator, Flight for Life was requested to the scene. The operator was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah.

What happened?

What we know:

Officials determined the snowmobile operator was riding on the trail when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. That resulted in the snowmobile striking a tree. The operator was thrown approximately 30 feet from the snowmobile. He was wearing a helmet and chest protector.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.