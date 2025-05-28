Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office chase; dashcam video of miles-long pursuit

The Brief Fond du Lac County officials released dashcam video of a miles-long police chase from May 19. The chase involving sheriff's deputies stretched nearly 18 miles. Multiple people in the chased vehicle now have a host of criminal counts.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released video on Wednesday, May 28 of a police chase that started in the Town of Grand Chute and stretched nearly 18 miles.

Dashcam video released

What we know:

On Monday, May 19 just before 8 a.m., a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle traveling on Interstate 41 that had previously been involved in a vehicle pursuit initiated in the Town of Grand Chute. The deputy also noted an equipment violation and attempted a traffic stop after the vehicle exited Interstate 41 and entered Highway 151. The suspect vehicle immediately accelerated and fled southbound on Highway 151, prompting a police chase.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office police chase

The suspect vehicle continued southbound before turning northbound onto Schaefer Road in the Township of Lamartine. It then traveled westbound on Orchard Road, where additional deputies joined the effort to safely stop the vehicle due to the ongoing dangerous driving behavior. The suspect continued northbound onto Palmer Road and then eastbound on County Highway T.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

During the pursuit, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an emergency 911 call from a female passenger in the suspect vehicle. The caller could be heard screaming for help and pleading to be let out of the vehicle. A tire deflation device was deployed at the intersection of County T and County Y but was unsuccessful in stopping the suspect vehicle.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office police chase

The vehicle then turned southbound onto County Y, briefly left the roadway into a ditch, came back on the road striking a sheriff’s squad, but quickly regained control and continued eastbound on County T and Rogersville Road, heading toward the Fond du Lac County Airport. Due to concerns the vehicle would enter active airport property, notification was made to temporarily halt all incoming and outgoing air traffic.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office police chase

The suspect vehicle did enter the airport property and proceeded onto a northbound taxiway. A deputy attempted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, which was unsuccessful. The vehicle exited the airport property by driving through a field and continued to Johnson Street, where it attempted to re-enter Interstate 41. As the vehicle took the on-ramp to I-41 at Johnson Street, another PIT maneuver was successfully executed, causing the vehicle to enter the gore area of the interstate. Squad cars then positioned to box in the suspect vehicle, bringing the pursuit to a safe end.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office police chase

Two passengers were taken into custody without incident. After a brief dialogue, the driver—a 27-year-old male from Menasha—was also taken into custody without further resistance.

During the follow-up investigation, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were contemplating getting in a shootout with law enforcement during the chase. No firearm was located in the vehicle or on any of the occupants. However, a Fond du Lac Police K-9 was deployed to conduct an article search in the swampy area the vehicle drove through near that off-ramp. The K-9 located a backpack containing drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun that was thrown from the vehicle just prior to the end of the chase.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office will be referring the following charges to the District Attorney’s Office for the driver:

Felony Fleeing/Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Narcotics

Felony Bail Jumping

At the time of this incident, the suspect was on active parole for multiple felony convictions, including:

Three counts of Felony Fleeing/Eluding

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Conduct Regardless of Life

Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

Two counts of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Two counts of Possession of a Narcotic Drug

The Sheriff’s Office will be requesting the following charges for the 27-year-old male passenger:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

Threats to Law Enforcement

The Sheriff’s Office will be requesting the following charges for the 31-year-old female passenger:

Felony Bail jumping (2 counts)

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The female was previously arrested and free on bond for prior drug convictions.

By the numbers:

The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 17.9 miles. Four sheriff’s squads sustained damage during the pursuit, and one deputy was treated and released from the hospital for injuries sustained during a collision with the suspect vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.