School shooting threat, Fond du Lac man charged after OWI arrest

A Fond du Lac man is charged with making terrorist threats after prosecutors say he threatened to "shoot up a school" on April 3.

The court set 66-year-old Darrell Scott's cash bond at $1 million. The charges stem from an arrest for operating while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 151 in Waupun.

The deputy approached the driver, since identified as Scott, and smelled a "strong odor of intoxicants" coming from his breath, the complaint states. The deputy said Scott's eyes were bloodshot.

Scott told the deputy, per the complaint, that he was driving "from Portage and going home to Oshkosh." When the deputy asked for Scott's driver's license and proof of insurance, he first handed over a bank card. Asked again, Scott handed over his license, which listed a Fond du Lac address – and Scott corrected where he lived.

The complaint states Scott told the deputy he'd had one beer roughly 15 minutes before the traffic stop. When the deputy asked Scott to get out of the vehicle, Scott allegedly got stuck on his seatbelt.

The deputy tried to conduct standardized field sobriety tests. Per the complaint, Scott exhibited multiple signs of impairment; he was unable to stand on one foot for more than three seconds, and he "almost fell" during the tests. A preliminary breath test showed Scott's at 0.105 BrAC.

Scott was taken to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw. There, the complaint states, is where Scott said he was going to buy an "assault rife and ‘shoot stuff.’" He said "deputies should be finding people who are shooting up schools." At the jail, the complaint states Scott said: "When I get out, I’m gonna buy an assault rifle and shoot up a school, there’s nothing you can do to stop me."

Per the complaint, Scott went on to insist it was "not a joke" and "I've had it with this society," along with "you can't stop me from buying (an assault rifle)" and "I think about shooting up a school every day."

Eventually, the complaint states Scott said: "When I get out I’m gonna buy an assault rifle and shoot up a school."

If convicted of OWI, it would be Scott's third offense; the complaint states he had two prior OWI convictions were in 1996.

In a statement, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said:

"Anyone that threatens to commit a school shooting and threaten the lives of students and educators will be aggressively prosecuted in our community. Parents must have confidence that when they send their children to school that they will come home safely and teachers must feel safe while educating children in our community."