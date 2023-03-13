Fond du Lac police chase; driver arrested after high-risk stop

article

A 36-year-old Oshkosh man is in police custody following a police chase in Fond du Lac County on Friday, March 10.

Officials say around 1:45 p.m. Friday, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the Fond du Lac Police Department was actively in a high-speed police chase – and that pursuit was heading north on Interstate 41 from Johnson Street. Deputies from the sheriff’s office along the Wisconsin State Patrol began responding to assist.

A sheriff’s deputy was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device in the area of I-41 and County Highway N.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additional deputies were able to catch up to the pursuit and took over the pursuit. The vehicle came to a brief stop on I-41. A high-risk stop was initiated, and the vehicle began to elude law enforcement again by continuing north on I-41.

Deputies utilized a box-in maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop just south of the Winnebago County line on I-41. The Oshkosh man had locked the vehicle doors, rolled the windows up, and refused to obey commands to exit the vehicle. Deputies had to break a car window in order to gain entry to the vehicle. The man continued to refuse to obey commands of deputies and resisted efforts to take him into custody.

A deputy discharged a conducted energy weapon, which was effective, and deputies were able to remove the suspect from the vehicle where he was then taken into custody by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

A sheriff’s office squad car sustained minor damage during the box in maneuver.

Chain-reaction crash

Shortly after the conclusion of the police chase, southbound traffic on I-41 was slowing down as drivers were watching what was taking place in the northbound lanes. Officials say a southbound vehicle rear-ended another southbound vehicle that had slowed for southbound traffic, which started a chain collision that resulted in four vehicles colliding with one another.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As a result of this crash, I-41 was down to one lane of travel in the southbound lanes for approximately one-hour before being completely reopened.

No serious injuries were reported.