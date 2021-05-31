Fond du Lac infant death under investigation

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy on Monday, May 31.

Officials say a 911 call from a home on Gulig Road in the Township of Calumet came into the Fond du Lac County Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The caller indicated the infant was not breathing and non-responsive. A communications officer began CPR protocol via phone with the caller.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with Mt. Calvary EMS and Fond du Lac City Paramedics responded to the scene. Despite rescue efforts, the infant was pronounced deceased.

The death is also under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office.