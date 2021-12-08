Fond du Lac house fire; man arrested for arson

article

The Fond du Lac Police Department along with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a house fire Tuesday, Dec. 7 on Macy Street near Cotton Street. The call came in around 3:15 p.m.

According to Fond du Lac police, the fire was quickly extinguished but not before causing extensive damage to the home. A subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire determined it to be suspicious and appeared to be intentionally set.

A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested for arson and criminal damage to property, he was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. No one was injured.

The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue. No further details or information are being released at this time.

There is no threat to the community at this time as this appears to be an isolated incident.

Fond du Lac Department of Public Works also assisted at the scene.