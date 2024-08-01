Fond du Lac High School fire, police arrest 16-year-old for arson

article

Fond du Lac police arrested a 16-year-old boy for arson in connection to a June fire at the high school.

The fire, started inside a Fond du Lac High School restroom, caused "significant" damage on June 5 – the last day of the school year. In the weeks since, police processed evidence and watched surveillance to identify a person of interest.

Police took the teen into custody on July 31 on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony criminal damage to property and arson.

According to the fire department, smoke was seen coming from the new concession stand restroom. Firefighters arrived to find smoke in both the men's restroom and the maintenance room.

The fire was found in the restroom, and firefighters quickly extinguished it before ventilating the structure. Officials said the building sustained "significant" soot and smoke damage due to the fire.