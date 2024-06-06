Fond du Lac High School fire, 'significant' smoke damage

article

A fire started inside a Fond du Lac High School restroom – causing "significant" damage – on Wednesday afternoon, June 5.

According to the fire department, smoke was seen coming from a new concession stand restroom around 3:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke in both the men's restroom and the maintenance room.

The fire was found in the restroom, and firefighters quickly extinguished it before ventilating the structure. Officials said the building sustained "significant" soot and smoke damage due to the fire.

Fond du Lac police and fire investigators have not yet released the cause of the fire.

Students graduate from the high school on Thursday, June 6.