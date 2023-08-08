Fond du Lac firefighter charged, 10 counts of child porn possession

article

A Fond du Lac firefighter is charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Court filings indicate 50-year-old Edgar Ramirez-Tellez admitted to having sexually explicit images and videos of children – some as young as 1 year old – on his cellphone.

The investigation began after law enforcement got a cybertip connected to Ramirez-Tellez's "social networking accounts." A search warrant was then executed at his home. The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office announced the charges.

"The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works to protect kids online and hold perpetrators accountable," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Thank you to everyone involved in investigating and prosecuting this case."

"Child pornography can remain on the internet forever, continuing to re-victimize kids creating a devastating and lasting impact on children. We will always work with our local, state and federal partners to protect children and take dangerous predators off the streets to keep kids and families safe," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. "The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty."

Ramirez-Tellez made his initial court appearance on Aug. 8 and had cash bond set at $500,000.