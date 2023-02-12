Fond du Lac father/son arrested, K9 found drugs

article

A Fond du Lac father and son, one who is on probation for drug charges, were arrested after an overnight traffic stop, sheriff's officials said Sunday, Feb. 12.

The sheriff's office said K-9 Rip sniffed out fentanyl pills, marijuana, meth and cocaine.

The man on probation for manufacturing/delivering cocaine had a warrant and provided a false name, authorities said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The drugs were "packaged and ready for sale," the sheriff's office added.

The two were taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.