Fond du Lac drug deal homicide, woman sentenced to prison

The Brief Annaka Trudell was sentenced to 35 years in prison after she stabbed and killed a woman during a drug deal. Back in 2024, Trudell and a co-defendant staged a drug deal in Fond du Lac to rob the victim of opioid pills, during which Trudell fatally stabbed the victim. The co-defendant, Dawson Miller, was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison.



A woman convicted in the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old West Bend woman during a drug deal in Fond du Lac in 2024 was sentenced to prison.

22-year-old Annaka Trudell previously pleaded no contest to one count of 1st-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of armed robbery with use of force, as party to a crime.

Annaka Trudell

Sentencing

What we know:

On Friday, May 22, a judge sentenced Trudell to 35 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Trudell and the co-defendant, Dawson Miller, set up a drug deal for 57 opioid pills for $250 and intended to rob the victim instead of paying for the pills. Trudell stabbed the victim during the crime and the victim died in the City of Fond du Lac on Feb. 13, 2024, near Johnson and Main.

Miller was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision after being convicted of felony murder.

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What they're saying:

"Drugs are not victimless crimes and this is a tragic example of the danger of illegal drugs flowing into the United States and to Wisconsin," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. "It drives home the importance of ensuring a secure border because now a child will grow up without their mother. We will always aggressively work with our law enforcement partners to protect our community from violent crime and the fight against the drug epidemic. We hope this sentence provides some measure of justice for the family. "

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The backstory:

Prosecutors said a drug deal gone wrong is what led up to the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old West Bend woman.

20-year-old Annaka Trudell of Fond du Lac has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, per a criminal complaint that was filed on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The victim, Ashley Calo, was found stabbed to death after her car crashed outside a bar. She was found slumped over behind the wheel with her child in the car.

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Prosecutors say Trudell and Dawson Miller, a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man, made arrangements to buy drugs from Calo, but they planned to rob her instead.

During the robbery, prosecutors said Calo was stabbed in the chest. Her 3-year-old son was in the backseat when it happened.