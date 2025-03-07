Fond du Lac deputy-involved shooting; suspect identified

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DOJ identified the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting. It has since been determined the suspect had a pellet gun. The deputy had a bodycam and has been placed on administrative assignment.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Friday identified the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting last month. It has since been determined the suspect had a pellet gun.

What they're saying:

The shooting happened in the town of Fond du Lac on Feb. 24. The DOJ said the suspect, now identified as 26-year-old Armando Mendez Berry, called the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and said he wished to turn himself in on a felony warrant.

Law enforcement also received a call from a citizen who said a man matching Mendez Berry's description had a gun in his waistband. Deputies found Mendez Berry on Cherrywood Drive, off Lakeshore Drive, shortly after.

The DOJ said Mendez Berry refused repeated commands to show deputies his hands, and one deputy fired a non-lethal weapon at Mendez Berry. Shortly after, Mendez Berry was holding what deputies believed to be a firearm, and a deputy shot him.

First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, and Mendez Berry was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No members of law enforcement were injured, nor were any members of the public.

Gamo 430 CO2 Pellet/BB Handgun recovered from scene (Courtesy: FDLCSO)

Dig deeper:

It has since been determined, according to the DOJ, that Mendez Berry was holding a Gamo 430 CO2 Pellet/BB Handgun. It was recovered at the scene.

The DOJ has now identified Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann as the Fond du Lac County deputy who shot Mendez Berry. He had a body-worn camera, and the footage remains under review.

Kohlmann has eight years of law enforcement service. He was placed on administrative assignment following the shooting, which the DOJ said is agency policy.

What's next:

The Wisconsin DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the shooting, with assistance from agencies in Fond du Lac County.