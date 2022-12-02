Fond du Lac County deputy extinguish house fire on Schoenberg Road

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Dec. 2, released a video of a deputy putting out a house fire on Schoenberg Road.

Fond du Lac deputies received a 911 call around 4 a.m. from a homeowner who reported her house on fire.

Deputy Vaile arrived at the residence and extinguished the fire minutes later before it spread to the whole house. According to firefighters, the house could have sustained much more damage if Deputy Valie had not come and put out the fire.

After further investigation, they found that a damaged extension cord likely caused the fire.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office wants people to remember to check wires and extension cords and discard any damaged or frayed ones, especially with the added use of Christmas lights this time of the year.