Fond du Lac County tractor fire destroys vehicle, pole shed

A fire in a tractor destroyed the vehicle itself and a massive pole shed in the Fond du Lac County Township of Alto early on Friday, Nov. 28.

Tractor, pole shed fire

What we know:

Officials said shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call of a structure fire on Lake Maria Road in Alto. The caller, who was the property owner, reported that their equipment shed was on fire.

A news release says fire departments from Alto, Waupun, and Brandon-Fairwater, along with deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, were immediately dispatched. The fire was quickly extinguished by the responding fire departments.

The equipment shed, which is a 56’ by 108’ pole shed, and a tractor were a complete loss.

Cause of the fire

Dig deeper:

It was determined that the fire was caused as an employee had plugged in an extension cord to the engine block heating cord of the tractor in order to warm the engine before starting the vehicle. The employee came back approximately 10 minutes later and saw the tractor engulfed in flames. He attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

The fire is not considered suspicious and no one was injured during the incident.