Fond du Lac County pursuit, Kenosha County man facing charges

A 21-year-old Kenosha County man is facing multiple charges, the sheriff's office said, after he led Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies on a pursuit Wednesday morning, Nov. 24.

The pursuit stretched approximately 19 miles, traveling across multiple highways, before ending in a crash near U.S. Highway 45.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop around 10 a.m. for the suspect's Jeep, which was driving under the speed limit and deviating from its lane on U.S. Highway 45 near County Highway W in the town of Eden. The Jeep also had expired registration.

The Jeep did not pull over when the deputy turned on their emergency lights, and instead continued driving slowly and deviating from its lane until it sped up and continued down the highway before turning onto County Highway F.

On the county highway, the sheriff's office said, the Jeep turned around to head back toward U.S. Highway 45 and at times reached speeds of 80 mph. Before reaching the highway, though, the Jeep turned down a private, gravel lane and fled until reaching a dead end at a field. The Jeep then drove into the field, back onto the gravel lane and out onto County Highway W. From there, it headed toward Campbellsport at speeds reaching 60 mph.

The deputy ended the pursuit before reaching Campbellsport and, once losing sight of the Jeep, the deputy drove to its last known location and saw the Jeep headed north on County Highway V – leaving Campbellsport. After attempting another traffic stop, the vehicle again fled and reached speeds as high as 75 mph.

A second deputy on the county highway set up a tire deflation device, but the fleeing vehicle avoided it and continued driving toward Eden. There, two other deputies set up tire deflation devices. However, the vehicle turned and fled onto a side road, again driving off the roadway onto private property. It drove through several yards and got back onto County Highway V where it continued to flee out of Eden.

When the jeep tried to turn onto County Highway K, the driver lost control and went into a ditch. In an attempt to disable the Jeep, a deputy struck it with their squad car – causing significant damage to both vehicles. However, it did not disable the Jeep which continued to flee on County Highway K. It later lost control again and crashed on the county highway just before reaching U.S. Highway 45.

The suspect was the Jeep's lone occupant. He was taken from the crash scene to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Upon medical clearance, the sheriff's office said, he will be jailed on charges of:

Knowingly fleeing an officer

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Eden Fire Department and city of Fond du Lac Paramedics.