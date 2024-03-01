Fond du Lac police chase stretches 13 miles; Green Bay man arrested

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old Green Bay man after a police chase that stretched nearly 13 miles early Friday, March 1.

A post on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Facebook page detailed the pursuit. It said around 2:15 a.m. Friday, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation on northbound Interstate 41 at Highway 151 in the Town of Fond du Lac. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren – and the vehicle did not yield to attempts to stop it. The vehicle continued northbound on Highway 41, and increased its speed in an attempt to elude the deputy. The vehicle took the Hickory Street exit, but got back onto Highway 41 northbound. The vehicle continued northbound on Highway 41, and attempted to exit at Johnson Street. The vehicle did not exit, and returned northbound on Highway 41 at a high rate of speed.

Deputies attempted to deploy Stop Stick tire deflation devices on Highway 41 at Townline Road. The vehicle managed to avoid those tire deflation devices, and continued northbound on Highway 41. The suspect vehicle exited Highway 41 northbound at County Hwy N. The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the bottom of the ramp. The vehicle struck the raised median on County Highway N at Highway 41. The vehicle then struck the north ditch on County Highway N, and became disabled.

The driver fled on foot, and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. There were no other occupants in the suspect vehicle during the pursuit.

The driver was identified as a 22-year-old male from Green Bay. He is on probation through the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections for Vehicle Operator Flee and Elude Officers. He has prior criminal convictions for Disorderly Conduct, Operating Without a Valid License, and Vehicle Operator Flee and Elude Officers. Deputies located illegal drug contraband during a search of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for vehicle operator flee and elude officers, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operate a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, and a hold placed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was also cited for several traffic violations.

The pursuit lasted nearly 13 miles, officials said. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office squad car struck the tire deflation device, and received a flat tire. A semi-truck also inadvertently struck the tire deflation device as the suspect vehicle passed the truck. Tires on the semi-truck were affected by the tire deflation device.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, North Fond du Lac EMS, and Town of Eldorado First Responders assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.