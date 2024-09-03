Fond du Lac County plane crash; 89-year-old pilot dead

article

The Brief A pilot has died following a plane crash in Fond du Lac County on Monday night, Sept. 2. It happened near Townhall Road and Highway 45 in the Township of Auburn. The ultralight fixed wing aircraft was powered by a small engine and propeller.



Fond du Lac County Sheriff's officials say a pilot has died after his ultralight airplane crashed on Monday, Sept. 2.

Officials received multiple reports of a possible plane crash around 8:30 p.m. near the area of Townhall Road and Highway 45 in the Township of Auburn.

Deputies responded to the area when an additional witness called 911 and indicated they had located the small aircraft and the pilot in the middle of a cornfield.

The pilot appeared to have significant injuries and was trapped inside the aircraft. Deputies and Campbellsport firefighters were able to locate the downed aircraft and extricate the pilot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The pilot, identified as an 89-year-old man from the Campbellsport area, died as a result of his injuries.

The aircraft was considered an ultralight fixed wing aircraft powered by a small engine and propeller.

The Source

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.