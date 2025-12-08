Fond du Lac County high-speed chase; driver was Sheboygan County juvenile

article

The Brief Fond du Lac County deputies chased a speeding vehicle on Monday afternoon, Dec. 8. The driver, a Sheboygan County juvenile, lost control, hit a curb, and was arrested on charges including Fleeing and Eluding. The two-mile pursuit resulted in no injuries.



Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies arrested a Sheboygan County juvenile after a high-speed police chase on Monday afternoon, Dec. 8.

What we know:

A news release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 p.m. Monday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a southbound vehicle on Lakeshore Drive for a speeding violation. The deputy activated emergency lights and a siren. However, the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed.

As the vehicle attempted to turn eastbound onto W. Scott Street from Lakeshore Drive, the driver lost control and struck the adjacent curb, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The vehicle ultimately came to a stop on W. Scott Street near Brooke Street.

Taken into custody

Dig deeper:

The vehicle was operated by a juvenile from Sheboygan County and occupied by three additional individuals. The operator is currently being held on charges of Fleeing and Eluding and Reckless Endangering Safety.

The pursuit covered approximately two miles.

No injuries were reported, and the only damage sustained was to the fleeing vehicle.