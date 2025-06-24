Fond du Lac County fatal crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck

article

The Brief A motorcyclist collided with a pickup truck in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday afternoon, June 24, killing the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist is an 18-year-old Campbellsport man. Officials say the speed of the motorcycle appears to be a factor in the crash.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old Campbellsport motorcyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck in the Town of Auburn on Tuesday, June 24.

Motorcycle, pickup truck collision

What we know:

A news release says it was shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday when the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a wreck at the intersection of County Highway V and Auburn-Ashford Drive.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with personnel from the Campbellsport Fire Department and Campbellsportt Ambulance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials say their preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle traveling south on County Highway V struck a pickup truck that was headed east from the stop sign on Auburn-Ashford Dr. The motorcycle and operator of the motorcycle traveled into the southeast ditch. The pickup truck came to rest on Auburn-Ashford Dr just east of County Highway V.

Despite life-saving efforts, the motorcyclist died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old Campbellsport man, was treated and released at the scene by paramedics. He is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Officials say the speed of the motorcycle appears to be a factor in the crash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.