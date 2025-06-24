Fond du Lac County fatal crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck
TOWN OF AUBURN, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old Campbellsport motorcyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck in the Town of Auburn on Tuesday, June 24.
Motorcycle, pickup truck collision
What we know:
A news release says it was shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday when the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a wreck at the intersection of County Highway V and Auburn-Ashford Drive.
Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with personnel from the Campbellsport Fire Department and Campbellsportt Ambulance.
Officials say their preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle traveling south on County Highway V struck a pickup truck that was headed east from the stop sign on Auburn-Ashford Dr. The motorcycle and operator of the motorcycle traveled into the southeast ditch. The pickup truck came to rest on Auburn-Ashford Dr just east of County Highway V.
Despite life-saving efforts, the motorcyclist died from his injuries at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old Campbellsport man, was treated and released at the scene by paramedics. He is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Officials say the speed of the motorcycle appears to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.